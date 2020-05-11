Adam Rodriguez on Magic Mike 3: 'I Would Love, Love to Do Another One'

And we would love to see it.

Adam Rodriguez's stripper days aren't totally behind him.

The "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" star -- who appeared in both "Magic Mike" and its 2015 sequel, "Magic Mike XXL" -- tells TooFab he's down for a third movie.

"I hope so," he revealed when asked about the possibility of a threequel. "I hope there's maybe some version of us having all let ourselves go and the work would be instead of losing weight and getting ripped and jacked, everybody's gotta put on 20 pounds and show up to work. Put on as much as you can, maybe they'll pay us by the pound"

"Gettin back to it and doing some version of it would be amazing," he added.

Rodriguez played Tito in the films, an exotic dancer who invested his future into a tricked out fro-yo truck. He starred alongside Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and Kevin Nash in both movies. While "XXL" wasn't as successful as the first film at the box office, it still more than recouped its budget.

"Doing both of those movies, two of the best experiences that I had in my career in terms of having fun and being challenged and doing something that actually did really resonate with people, it was awesome," said Rodriguez.

"I loved being a part of those movies and -- more-so than that -- forming the friendships I did," he added. "I formed some beautiful friendships from those two projects that have kept up for all of this time. It's really been a big value add to my life."

"I would love, love to do another one," he added, though admitted he didn't "see that on the horizon" for the time being. That being said, "The right idea at the right moment and we could see a Magic Mike XXX.'"