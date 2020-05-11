Grandmother Charged Over Livestream of Man Molesting Her One-Year-Old Granddaughter

Geneva County Jail

The sick video was streamed to a subscription porn site.

A grandmother has been charged after live streaming a video of a man molesting her one-year-old granddaughter, police have revealed.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested 41-year-old Lisa Williamson on Thursday, as well as 19-year-old Steven Anthony Jackson, who they say appeared in the video.

Investigators claim Jackson performed "deviant acts" on the infant — including oral sex — while Williamson recorded it, WTVY reported.

She streamed the horrific video to a subscription-based porn portal, they said.

The video was flagged to authorities by somebody out of state.

Williamson is charged with Permitting a Child to Engage in Production of Obscene Material, Sex Abuse of a Child, Production of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Jackson meanwhile is charged with Production of Child Pornography and Sodomy First Degree.

The pair are currently being held in Geneva County Jail.