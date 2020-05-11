Hundreds Run for Their Lives As Gunman Opens Fire at Packed Party at Texas Park

Twitter

Two people were critically wounded.

A frightening video has captured the moment hundreds of people scattered for their lives as a gunman opened fire in Texas on Sunday.

Around 600 people had packed into Village Creek Park for a party at around 6:30 p.m. when the shooting broke out.

According to Fort Worth Police, five adults were injured, two of them critically.

WARNING: Graphic language

Footage posted on Twitter shows the chaos as hundreds of terrified people run in different directions and scramble to hide behind moving cars, as gunshots can be heard ringing out.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that fireworks had been set off at the party, followed by at least 30 rounds of gunfire.

No arrests have yet been made, while police have yet to determine a motive behind the shootings.

Officer Buddy Calzada said the people at the party had ignored state and local government orders to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been stating that everybody would follow the rules that have been set out," he said.

"We've tried to work with everybody to try not to cite them or ticket them, but ultimately people have a choice, and that's just the choice they made tonight... Our job as the police is to investigate exactly what all took place here from beginning to end."

The incident comes as states across the country tentatively lift lockdown restrictions and begin a gradual reopening of public spaces, while relying on the public themselves to self-enforce social distancing measures.

The US has recorded more than 1.3million cases of COVID-19 so far, and more than 81,000 deaths.