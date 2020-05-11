Khloe Kardashian TPs Kourtney's House Amid Toilet Paper Shortage -- Fans Outraged

"khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic."

Khloe Kardashian is being criticized by fans after she pulled a prank on her sister Kourtney over the weekend.

Ahead of Mother's Day on Saturday, the "KUTWK" star teamed up with her nephew Mason Disick to TP Kourtney's Calabasas home. Though the family has pulled the practical joke in the past, it wasn't during a global pandemic...and toilet paper shortages. And to no surprise, the prank absolutely outraged fans online.

While Kourtney called the prank "genius" and the most "excitement" she's had in "months," many Twitter users claimed it was "selfish" and "obnoxious" to "waste" rolls of the bathroom tissue as people struggle to purchase toilet paper in stores.

"khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic," a person tweeted.

"there are people scouring for toilet paper in stores and are unable to buy it, and you think it's appropriate to waste??" a user wrote. "i HATE when the rich can't see how they're effecting [sic] others"

"yes it's not like we're going through a pandemic and people aren't struggling to get toilet papers," another said, adding that they "hate" the reality star family.

"Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there's any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion," a critic wrote, while another pointed out how some people have been "waiting in line for hours" to toilet paper.

There were several fans who called out Khloe and Kourtney directly, sharing their stories about how they've struggled to find toilet paper.

"Not that you care, @khloekardashian& @kourtneykardash, but my family had to use McDonald’s napkins for toilet paper last month," a user tweeted. "Congrats on being worthy of so much more than the rest of us that you didn't think twice before posting your TP 'prank' #KhloeKardashian."

Another wrote, "Sure, I've been struggling to find toilet paper anywhere but here is @khloekardashian TPing @kourtneykardash's home. Sis, if you have THAT much toilet paper do you mind sending some my way???"

