Sacramento State Professor Apologizes After Wife's Racist Rant Video Goes Viral

A college professor has apologized after a video of a racist rant by his wife went viral.

Tim Ford, who teaches at Sacramento State, claimed his wife had entered hospital for alcohol and drug abuse on Friday in the wake of the embarrassing clip.

The video was posted on Facebook by the couple's neighbor Mikaela Cobb, who claimed they verbally attacked her and her boyfriend over the smell of bacon grease.

In the cringeworthy footage, both Ford and his wife boast about their academic credentials — right after she calls her neighbors "bitch" and the n-word.

"I see you right there," she slurs, before flipping the bird. "I see your bitch right there recording me, I see you n---a, I see you."

Her husband, swigging from a can, doesn't interject until Mikaela's boyfriend responds that her behavior is not befitting a 50-year-old.

"She's not fifty, dude," he says.

As the argument starts to heat up, Ford declares: "Listen -- I'm a professor at Sac State dude, I have a PhD. I don't need to dealing with shit like this."

His wife, who seems a little unsteady on her feet, follows his cue: "I have my masters! F--k off!"

She then comes right up to the window to continue the abuse.

"Your house stinks. Your house stinks. Your house smells. It reeks, in my home, oh my God," she shouts; her husband then walks up behind her and appears to toss the contents of his drink at their neighbors' porch, before pulling her away.

Through his lawyer, Professor Ford apologized on his wife's behalf, although didn't appear to mention his own behavior.

"These past few days have been very trying for me and my wife," the statement read, per the State Hornet. "While we've had difficulties with this neighbor, this particular confrontation got out of hand."

"My wife used some language that was unacceptable and does NOT represent my way of thinking. She recognizes the hurt and anger that she has caused and regrets it.

"Today, she is seeking help and has checked herself into a hospital for alcohol and drug abuse."

He said he was "extending an olive branch" to Mikaela in the hope she accepted his sincere apology, adding he would be happy to sit down with her and rectify the situation.

"I'd also like to apologize to everyone at Sac State, our friends, family and the community at large and promise that something like this will never happen again."

However, he may have missed his opportunity to sit down with Mikaela; she posted on Facebook on Thursday that she had already moved into a new place.

"I posted the video of my neighbors to show my friends and family, what I have been going through for months in a moment of being fed up with the situation," she wrote. "This has gone on since they have moved in."

"I have countless videos, emails to my complex, and messages from other tenants that have had to deal with them," she said, adding that she would not post any of the other videos and had switched the now viral original to private, as she is "over the situation."

In a message reposted to Facebook, Sac State President Robert Nelsen told the college he had seen the "deeply disturbing" video of the "ugly" confrontation.

"While the neighbors are not Sacramento State students, this does not change the seriousness of this situation," he said. "I am deeply offended by the language in the video. Racial epithets are repulsive and unacceptable. Personally, I am incredibly upset by the contents of the video and the harmful impact that it is having on our campus community."

He said the university is investigating, and that it would not be addressing the issue again publicly until it had.

A virtual town hall is scheduled to address the matter on May 19.

Meanwhile, a petition to have Ford fired from his position as economics professor has garnered almost 800 signatures.