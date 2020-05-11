The Office Cast Reunites for Virtual Wedding -- and, Yes, They All Did THE Dance

YouTube

"Because you so elegantly ripped off our show for the proposal, I feel like it's only fitting you rip off the wedding too."

The cast of "The Office" had another virtual reunion for John Krasinski's "Some Good News" series this week to help celebrate the surprise nuptials for a pair of show super-fans in lockdown.

The couple, Susan and John, got engaged when he popped the question with a proposal inspired by the Jim and Pam. After saying the proposal looked "oddly familiar," Krasinski got the two up on the screen, before throwing quite a few amazing surprises their way.

Telling them it was "the greatest proposal video I've ever seen," Krasinski revealed he just got ordained as a minister and would be marrying them on the spot. He then got their family and friends on the line, before calling in backup from a few familiar faces.

Jenna Fischer was the first to be looped into the special day, before Zac Brown also popped in to perform a touching father-daughter song called "The Man Who Loves You the Most." The bride began crying, before Krasinski read the vows and pronounced them husband and wife.

With that, he told them, "There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you so elegantly ripped off our show for the proposal, I feel like it's only fitting you rip off the wedding too."

He then hit play on his radio and Chris Brown's "Forever" began to play, just as it did during Jim and Pam's church ceremony on the show. The show then cut to the entire cast doing the entrance dance in their respective homes -- as Steve Carell, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez and Phyllis Smith all joined in.

After the epic performance, Krasinski signed off by calling it the "first and only SGN wedding" -- because, "let's be honest, how does it get better than that? It doesn't."