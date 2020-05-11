Viral Video of Woman Masturbating at Chinese IKEA Sparks Security Revamp

Where furniture shoppers like to do-it-yourself.

A viral video of a woman masturbating at a Chinese IKEA store has prompted a security revamp.

The X-rated clip shows the unidentified woman, wearing nothing but a loose-fitting white shirt, pleasuring herself in various parts of the do-it-yourself furniture superstore.

Amid the two-minute vid, customers and even young children can be seen obliviously browsing in the background.

Although it didn't confirm exactly which of its outlets the video was shot in, the Swedish giant issued a statement saying it was "taking the matter very seriously."

"We oppose and condemn these actions and have reported the incident to the police," it said. "IKEA is committed to providing home inspiration for the public."

"We will increase security and cleaning in order to create a safe, comfortable and healthy shopping experience and environment."

It is not clear when exactly the footage was shot; however none of the shoppers appear to be wearing face masks, suggesting it may have been before the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was erased from Chinese social media, which is strictly controlled by the government; however it is reportedly still available on various porn sites.

If found and charged, the woman could face up to three years in prison for "spreading obscene material".