Indiana Football Star Cam Wilson's Parents Killed In Suspected Murder Suicide

His father was a person of interest, until police found him hanged.

College football star Cam Wilson's parents have been found dead.

Cassondra Wilson, the mother of the Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver, was found shot dead on Friday night, in what investigators ruled a homicide.

Her ex-husband, Cam's father Troy A. Wilson was considered a person of interest in the investigation; however police discovered his body after he hung himself at an office building 57 miles away the following day, according to WTHR.

Police have not yet ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, and insist the investigation is still ongoing.

However Columbus Police Department's Lt. Matt Harris confirmed Cassondra had a protective order filed against her ex-husband.

She did not live in the apartment where she was found shot in the head; however police did not reveal to whom it belonged.

"The detectives are still doing their work, and going where the leads take them," Lt Harris said. "They are working through additional facts and piecing this thing together."

Cassondra, 45, was a well-known and respected businesswoman in Columbus; she was the founder and CEO of Trainerconnect, which assists in specialized training and certification for employers in the area.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,'' Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in a statement, per SI.

"We've been in contact and communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Cam was a standout player at Columbus East High School, and was named an Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star in 2016.

A GoFundMe memorial fund set up by Cam and his two siblings has already raised more than $35k

My family and I thank everyone for the immense support in such a catastrophe. The prayers and kind words go a long way with us, we give our warmest thanks. — Cam Wilson (@camwwilson25) May 12, 2020 @camwwilson25

"From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe," Cam wrote with his brother Jaden and sister Sydney. "Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community. Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential."

"The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world."

Cam added on Twitter: "My family and I thank everyone for the immense support in such a catastrophe. The prayers and kind words go a long way with us, we give our warmest thanks."