Why Kevin Bacon Can't Recreate Iconic Footloose Dance

YouTube/Everett Collection

Kevin Bacon is hanging up his dancing shoes, or at least retiring one particular piece of choreography from "Footloose."

During an interview with Access, the actor reflected on the scene from the 1984 teen angst classic where his character got out his frustrations by jumping, twirling, flipping and performing gymnastics to the tune of "Never" by Moving Pictures in an abandoned warehouse.

"If I gave you a white tank top, could you do the angry barn dance," asked Kit Hoover, to which Bacon replied, "No."

"I'm not angry anymore, no," he said with a laugh, adding that he is often asked to recreate the sweet moves by fans even today.

"It's like a, yeah, it's a thing," he said sheepishly. "People will come up and they'll -- sorta do -- do a little dancing. There was a time when I kind of was, like, kinda over it, but now, I'm happy to embrace it."

"Not that I can dance that well."

Bacon went on to talk about another one of his fan-favorite flicks, "Tremors," which was about gigantic, worm-like creatures attacking humans.

He said he used to sleepwalk during that time and he would pick up his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, who was nine-months pregnant at the time, and attempt to leave the house they were renting.

"I would carry her out of the house saying, 'They're coming, the monsters are coming. They're coming for us."

He said he had a strong desire, even while asleep, to protect his unborn child from the "Tremors" monsters.

Speaking about his two grown children, Bacon said they are helping him with the family's non-profit organization "I Feed the Front," which provides meals for the front line medical personnel who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"They really are the heroes in this situation," he explained. "People that are putting their lives at risk every day for us on those front lines."

Watch the full interview and "Footloose" dance above!