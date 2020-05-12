Kylie Jenner Hilariously Trolls Fans 'Disturbed' By Her Cake Cutting Skills

Instagram

Kylie Jenner's latest clapback takes the cake.

On Sunday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star hilariously responded to fans who criticized her cake cutting skills.

It all began when Kylie took to her Instagram Story on Mother's Day to share an olive oil cake she was gifted. "Ok this olive oil cake," she wrote alongside the photo of the dessert. "Wow."

However, as shown in the pic, Kylie appeared to have taken out just a small triangular slice, instead of slicing it from the center as most people do. And fans had an absolute field day over her unconventional cutting.

"Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes," wrote a Twitter user.

"Kylie jenner cutting her cake triggers my ocd.. wtf!!!" a fan said and another added, "the way Kylie Jenner cut a piece out of this cake should be a crime."

Kylie again took to her Instagram Stories to react to the criticism and she clapped back with an epic response.

Posting a video of the cake again, Kylie wrote, "People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people." In the clip, the reality star proceeded to cut out a perfectly circular portion of the dessert, right next to where she sliced her initial piece.

"This cake, you guys, it's unreal," she said, showing off her circular slice on a plate. "It's unreal."

This isn't the first time fans have reacted to Kylie's food habits. Back in 2018, the "KUWTK" star broke the internet after she tweeted about a "life changing" experience: putting milk in her cereal.

"last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing," she wrote at the time.

The tweet went viral as many people, including Seth Rogen, were shocked Kylie had never had cereal with milk.

"Wait till you try peanut butter and jam," Rogen quipped in reply.

After fans went nuts over the tweet, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tweeted, "i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk." She also said she used regular milk, but asked people to offer their recommendations for alternatives.

Maybe 2020 will be Kylie's year of "realizing stuff" when it comes to her eating habits, but then again, as a self-made billionaire, Kylie can cut her cake however she wants -- and eat it too.

