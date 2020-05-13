Dakota Johnson Says Pandemic Keeps Her Up All Night, Talks 'Beautiful' Depression

Getty

Dakota Johnson says she's battled depression since she was a teenager.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the 30-year-old actress opened up about her mental health, explaining how she's learned to find her depression "beautiful."

"I've struggled with depression since I was young -- since I was 15 or 14," Johnson recalled. "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.' But I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world."

"I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me," she added. "I don't make it anyone else's problem."

The "Fifty Shades" star, who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, said her brain "moves at a million miles per minute."

"I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions," Johnson explained. "I am in a lot of therapy."

One thing that has been causing Johnson a lot of anxiety? The coronavirus pandemic.

"'I'm constantly thinking about the state of the world right now," she said in the interview, which took place in late February. "It keeps me up at night, all night, every night. My brain goes to crazy dark places with it."

The "Suspiria" star also spoke to Marie Claire about co-directing the music video for the Coldplay single, "Cry Cry Cry" and detailed how she utilizes her emotions in her work.

"I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine -- not because they're partial to me at all," joked Dakota, who has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since 2017.

"When I work, I'm constantly thinking about the job," Johnson continued. "It takes up so much of my brain."

The "How to Be Single" star said she doesn't have a method for choosing projects, describing the process as "very intuitive and emotional."

"Not all of my projects are only good messages," Johnson explained. "But all of them have a little bit of something that makes me feel like it's an okay thing to pour my heart into."