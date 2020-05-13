Ethan Hawke Hilariously Chastises Fallon's Daughters for Crashing His Interview in Epic Fashion

NBC

It was yet another wild interview gone adorably awry on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday night as Jimmy Fallon's young daughters crashed his chat with Ethan Hawke in epic fashion.

As Hawke was talking earnestly about his upcoming passion project, the upcoming Showtime mini-series "The Good Lord Bird" about real-life abolitionist John Brown, whom he portrays, Fallon's girls could suddenly be heard shrieking and giggling nearby.

"Are your kids interrupting our interview?" Ethan said with a wry smile on his face. Clearly, he's seen "The Tonight Show" since Fallon moved his production home amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Since then, it's been one interview or segment crash after the other as Winnie and Franny have quickly become the biggest new stars in late-night. Tonight, they were clearly ready for their close-ups, and they got them!

"I got my kids in the other room," Hawke chastised as Fallon quickly began to lose control of the situation. "I take my job seriously, Jimmy!"

After warning them not to come over, both girls suddenly bombarded their father, crawling up on his desk and looming over his camera to the point the only thing Hawke could see was their not-so-little faces peering at him amid a continuing stream of giggling.

He tried to use the opportunity to convince the girls to help him get an old VW from their dad, but it was clear neither of them were really listening.

When they finally cleared out -- or so he thought -- Hawke couldn't stop smiling. "Jimmy, that is definitely the best moment I’ve ever had on television. I mean, your kids are awesome," he said.

But he spoke too soon, as the giggling monsters returned, at which point Hawke began to jokingly chastise them. "This is my interview!" he shouted, adding, "This is precious airtime!" before concluding with, "Kids have no respect!"

Thank goodness they don't, as Winnie and Franny have continued to shine as two of the brightest and most delightful lights on television amid uncertain times. America can use every bit of joy it can find as the pandemic continues to disrupt life and wreak havoc on normalcy, and these girls bring a smile every time they crash and inevitably take over Fallon's show.

In all honesty, as much as we're all hoping for a return to normalcy sooner rather than later, we're going to miss Fallon's little munchkins when he returns to his studio production. Maybe they can still occasionally drop by to visit daddy at work and rush the stage when he's trying to interview his guests.

Is that too much to ask from time to time?

