Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Madonna's Quarantine Videos Are 'A Little Weird'

Getty

"I don't get it, but she's an artist in her own category and I think she does what she does and she doesn’t care who thinks what," the comedian said of Madonna.

Madonna has been keeping fans updated on her life in quarantine by sharing videos on Instagram -- and her longtime friend, Rosie O'Donnell, thinks the posts are "a little weird."

While speaking with Page Six, O'Donnell, 58, weighed in on her pal's social media posts, including the pop star's "Quarantine Diaries," which feature Madonna writing about her day on a typewriter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I know, I know," O'Donnell told Page Six when asked about the videos. "With the typing, sitting in the bathtub, reading poetry naked. I don't get it, but she's an artist in her own category and I think she does what she does and she doesn’t care who thinks what."

The comedian, who has been friends with Madonna, 61, since they met on the set of the 1992 film "A League of Their Own," said that she and the "Vogue" singer don't discuss her social media posts when they talk.

"She's an artist and that's the only place she has to create right now," O'Donnell said.

"The View" alum also confirmed Madonna is quarantining with her "young lover." (The Grammy winner has been romantically linked to 26-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams since last year.)

"She's happy," O'Donnell added. "She's got all of her kids except Rocco there and I think that brings her tremendous comfort, but I agree [the videos] are a little weird."

Madonna has six kids, two biological and four who she adopted: Lourdes Leon, 23, Rocco Ritchie, 19, as well as David Ritchie, 14, Mercy James, 14, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 7.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

O'Donnell's interview comes after Madonna's latest bizarre post on Tuesday. Sharing a photo in lingerie, Madonna revealed she's undergoing "regenerative treatment" following months of extreme pain.

"Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!!" she captioned the post. "I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻! Wish me Luck! 🙏🏼"

Despite some negative comments from fans, Madonna, who is reportedly quarantining in London, has only appeared to remove one of her social media posts.

Back in March, Madonna deleted one of her more racy videos. In the since-removed clip, the "Material Girl" singer sat naked in a bathtub filled with rose petals as she called the coronavirus "the great equalizer." Fans slammed Madonna, claiming the video was "privileged," Page Six reported at the time.