Pregnant Katy Perry Strips Down and Bares All for Empowering New 'Daisies' Music Video

Capitol Records

The "American Idol" judge announced her pregnancy back in early March with another music video reveal.

After hiding her baby bump on "American Idol" every week underneath a cover of elaborately huge costumes, Katy Perry finally bared all in her latest music video "Daisies," released just after midnight on Friday morning.

And we do mean all!

It's perhaps appropriate that the singer continue sharing her pregnancy journey through her music videos, as she first revealed her baby to the world in a previous music video in early March, "Never Worn White."

But while that was a single closing shot of Perry cradling her burgeoning bump, nearly three months later, the singer didn't bother to hide her body at all through the grainy clip.

Instead, she was glowing as she stripped down from a comfortable looking nightgown and robe to nothing at all to enjoy a stunning waterfall and rustic forest vista.

Shots of Perry standing and leaning into the wind accentuated every curve, creating a stunning record of this moment in her pregnancy that she and fans can cherish for years to come.

The new track, which Perry will perform for the first time on Amazon Music Friday morning is an "anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit," Perry said in a statement received by E!.

"I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," the singer continued. It's certainly been the path of her career, scrutinized and criticized from day one for everything from her vocal abilities to her provocative content to her style and even sexuality.

Nevertheless, Perry has persisted and taken full control of her career, her image and her choices, even if they included dressing up in goofy costumes for things like a singing talent show or to squash a so-called beef with Taylor Swift in the latter's music video.

As for that growing bump, Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a daughter later this summer. They also have a wedding to plan, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a hold on those plans. Baby waits for nothing, though!

