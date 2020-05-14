Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Denies Infidelity Rumors About Husband

Instagram

"Southern Charm" star Cameran Eubanks says the "insidious rumors" about her husband, Jason Wimberly, being unfaithful was not the reason behind her decision to exit the Bravo series.

Just one day after she announced she was leaving "Southern Charm," Eubanks took to Instagram on Wednesday night to address the "ridiculous" reports about her marriage, revealing the real reason behind her departure.

"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow," Eubanks, 36, began in an statement on Instagram. "However it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written...some of which pertain to my marriage."

"While upsetting, it sadly doesn't surprise me as this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air," she added. "You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren't worth a big paycheck."

Eubanks, who shares a 2-year-old daughter Palmer with Wimberly, said her "decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage."

"What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this," she wrote. "It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight."

"I can't get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV...and why I'm getting out of it now," she continued, adding that "drama is needed" for reality television. "And sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source."

"Please disregard any fabricated rumor," she concluded. "It's a ploy for ratings and that's it. Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me. To all of my genuine and kind fans, cast and crew that I have worked with the years and had the pleasure of knowing...thank you."

Eubanks' post came just hours after AllAboutTheTea.com reported the reality star exited "Southern Charm" because her husband had been having an affair with a "sultry makeup artist" for two years -- and the news was to be exposed on Season 7 of the series.

According to one of their sources, Eubanks was "devastated when she found out the show was planning to do this." They also claimed Eubanks "knows the other woman, but was handling it privately off-camera."

On Tuesday, Eubanks, who has starred on "Southern Charm" since it premiered back in 2014, revealed she wouldn't be coming back for Season 7.

After she shared a throwback photo with some friends, a fan commented, "Missing the show! When are you returning? 💕"

Eubanks replied, "I will not be returning."

