Chris and Scott Evans Take 'Bro' Couples Challenge -- How Well Do They Know Each Other?

The actor brothers take the viral TikTok challenge with Jimmy Fallon where they must answer questions about themselves and each other with their eyes closed.

They grew up together, they got into acting together and now they're quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. But with all that time together, have they really gotten to know one another?

Jimmy Fallon put that to the test when he had brothers Chris and Scott Evans take the viral TikTok "Couples Challenge." They follow on the heels of famous couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Of course, they're a very different type of couples, with Fallon dubbing this the "bro" couples challenge. On the other hand, as siblings, they may well know one another even more than the romantic couples.

Certainly they've known each other longer. But would it give them a leg up?

The challenge has both participants close their eyes while on camera. They then answer a series of questions by pointing to either themselves or their partner. The more times they agree, the more in sync they are and, perhaps more importantly, the more points they can earn.

After talking about how they'd recently taken up Wiffle ball to pass the time, Fallon did ask them which of them was better at the game. He had questions about their possible sibling rivalry, he poked fun at which one might boast about their physical prowess more and which one would get more political online.

They were asked which of them got in trouble more in school, who was more fun during a sleepover. And then things got really personal when Jimmy asked which of them had gone the longest without a shower during quarantine.

The game is a hoot because it offers two layers of entertainment. First, it's fun to watch them squirm as they answer such personal and probing questions. Then, you get to track how much they agree on their answers, even if it's not altogether flattering about one of them.

We have to say that we were absolutely blown away by those Evans bros. And yes, we can say that because after this performance, they definitely earned that "bro" title. As for who's stinkiest, we'll leave you to watch the video above for that answer.

