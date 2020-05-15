Jimmy Fallon Brings Back Classic SNL Skit ‘Jarret’s Room' for Quarantine Edition

NBC

The "Tonight Show" host reunites with fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Horatio Sanz to update their classic stoner college skit for the coronavirus era.

One of the perks of having Jimmy Fallon as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" and Lorne Micheals as a producer is that it allows him to dip back into some of his most memorable "Saturday Night Live" skits and bring them back for a fresh take.

On Thursday night, Jimmy welcome his long-time friend and frequent "SNL" collaborator Horatio Sanz back to reprise their stoner college kids sketch "Jarret's Room."

The original sketch parodied the earliest crude internet shows with Jimmy and Horatio playing the absolute worst students at Hampshire College who spent way more time getting high and giggling than anything else.

Looking back, it was an absolutely brilliant skit idea for the two as they were notorious for giggling and ruining sketches already. At least with this one, the breaking up was built in. Perhaps that's why it remains one of their most memorable recurring bits.

But while it may have recurred way back then, it's been a long time since Jarret and Gobie reconnected and a lot has changed -- at least for one of them. Jarret was stunned to see Gobie wearing a tie, going by Michael and revealing that he now works as a CPA.

Apparently, he never even knew his former roommate and bestie's name.

It was funny enough watching Jarret, who clearly hasn't changed much, try to understand what happened to his bro, but things went to another level when Michael opened the care package Jarret sent, complete with a specially-baked banana bread.

Horatio was hilarious from that point forward as he ate way too much of it on a system not used to the levels of edibles he surely consumed in his younger years.

It's always a treat to watch Jimmy bring back some of our favorite "SNL" sketches. We weren't sure how this one would translate for the modern era, but as they gave away their favorite "Sodie" (Social Distancing) Awards and Horatio started talking about root beer, we were gone.

He may have needed a huge bit of twice "baked" banana bread to get the giggles, but this whole sketch had us laughing throughout.

