How Phoebe Would Handle Quarantine, According to Lisa Kudrow

The star also talked about the upcoming reunion and explained how the sitcom would be different if made today.

Lisa Kudrow is letting "Friends" fans know how Phoebe Buffay would be handling a quarantine.

In an new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress dished on how her iconic character from the beloved sitcom would be embracing her quirky, artistic side during the coronavirus pandemic, all with the help of her adorable husband, Mike, who was played by Paul Rudd.

"I feel like if they'd had kids she would be militaristic about creating art," the 56-year-old star explained. "So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects."

She also imagined how the inimitable sitcom would look today, as it launched on NBC back in 1994.

"It would not be an all-white cast, for sure. I'm not sure what else," Kudrow explained. "But, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong."

"Also, this show thought it was very progressive," she added. "There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive."

Kudrow went on to give details about the upcoming reunion for the sitcom, headed to HBO Max, once the cast can get in front of a live studio audience.

"No audience has seen us together since the show was over," she began. "We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes. It's not us playing our characters. It's not an episode. It's not scripted. It's six of us coming together for the first time in I don't know how long."

Her co-stars coming together would help jar some fond memories too, according to the "The Comeback" vet.

"I am really looking forward to it, because I think that I remember things, but then I talk to Matt [LeBlanc] or Jennifer [Aniston] and they remember everything."

"It's really fun."

