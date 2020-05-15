Alleged Mistress of Cameran Eubanks' Husband Denies Affair, Is Kathryn Dennis to Blame?

Instagram

As the makeup artist, Cameran and another former costar speak out, Kathryn is accused of planting the rumor in the first place.

"Southern Charm" star Cameran Eubanks isn't the only one denying her husband cheated on her -- so is the alleged other woman!

On Thursday, makeup artist Rebecca Leigh Walsh took a stand against rumors she and Cameran's husband Jason Wimberly had a secret, two-year affair. According to a report from AllAboutTheTea.com, rumors of the alleged affair were about to be exposed on Season 7 of the Bravo show, prompting Eubanks to quit -- a report Eubanks already denied.

"I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of Cameran Wimberly of Southern Charm," she began in a lengthy post shared to Instagram. "I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life. These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core. I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television."

"The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful," she then claimed. "I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photoshoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious."

Dennis has not yet responded to the allegations.

"I am so sorry to the Wimberly family that someone would cut so low as to attack the core tenant of anyone's life – their family," Walsh concluded.

Cameran re-posted the statement to her own Instagram Story, adding, "It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud. I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn't. [Rebecca Walsh] is the victim here."

Naomie Olindo -- who also quit the show -- backed up Eubanks on her own page, re-posting the statement as well and insinuating Dennis orchestrated the rumor.

"To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea [Meissner] and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It's sh*t like this," Naomie wrote. "Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things."

The latest developments come after Eubanks addressed the "ridiculous" reports about her marriage.

"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow," Eubanks, 36, began in an statement on Instagram. "However it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written...some of which pertain to my marriage."

"While upsetting, it sadly doesn't surprise me as this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air," she added. "You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren't worth a big paycheck."

Eubanks, who shares a 2-year-old daughter Palmer with Wimberly, said her "decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage."

"What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this," she wrote. "It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight."

"Please disregard any fabricated rumor," she concluded. "It's a ploy for ratings and that's it. Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me. To all of my genuine and kind fans, cast and crew that I have worked with the years and had the pleasure of knowing...thank you."