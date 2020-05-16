Tara Reid in Talks to Portray Carole Baskin in Tiger King Flick

The "American Pie" actress might sink her teeth into the role of Joe Exotic's arch enemy.

Imagine Tara Reid cooing "hey all you cool cats and kittens" on the big screen.

That might just be in store for "Tiger King" fans, as the actress is reportedly being considered to portray Carole Baskin in a live-action film version of the incomparable Netflix documentary.

"We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold," Tara's manager, Philippe Ashfield, told The New York Post.

"Tara loves 'Tiger King' and found the documentary extremely interesting," he continued. "She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well... and she has a similar look to [Baskin]."

It appears Ashfield was referencing both style icons' love of flower crowns.

Carole became a bit of a household name after the documentary dropped and the quarantine masses devoured it like one of her big cats.

She was questioned for the disappearance of her second husband, targeted by arch enemy Joe Exotic -- who claimed she ruined his exotic animal business -- and found a new legion of fans fawning over her "cool cats" catchphrase.

Although often touted as the villain of "Tiger King," Carole came out on top of her feud with Exotic, as he was put away for 22 years from a murder-for-hire plot against the self-proclaimed animal-rescuer.

Tara definitely has the experience to play such a role, as she has come up against man-eating animals in her past work, starring in all six outings of "Sharknado."

There are a number of "Tiger King" adaptations in the works, including a limited television series starring Nicolas Cage.

And "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon is set to star as Carole in a script based on the podcast "Joe Exotic."

