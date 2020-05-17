Bill Pullman, Vivica A. Fox and More React to Trump's Deepfake Video of Himself as Independence Day President

Getty

Pullman portrayed the president in the classic 1996 film with many citing his dramatic global speech as one of the most inspirational leadership moments in cinema.

While we may never know the true motives why President Trump decided that he should insert himself into a fictional moment of inspiring leadership amid a genuine global crisis, we do know what the man who originally brought that speech to life thought of it.

"My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president -- this year," Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter after seeing the heavily-altered clip.

In his latest head-scratching moment, the president shared a deepfake (thought not nearly as convincing as most deepfakes) video of his face superimposed over Bill Pullman's for that pivotal and powerful global speech Pullman gave as President Whitemore in the 1996 classic action film "Independence Day."

It has been heralded by movie buffs and critics alike as one of the best movie moments of all time, and certainly holds up as a powerful moment of true leadership at a time of global uncertainty and fear.

Pullman's President Thomas J. Whitmore was in that moment what everyone looks for in a leadership during uncertain times. He was calm and reasonable, assertive and fearless, brave and inspiration, uniting and embracing of everyone.

In other words, he was the kind of leader critics have argued the United States is lacking in Donald Trump as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world with growing numbers of cases and deaths in the United States and abroad.

As states begin the process of reopening, Trump appears to be trying to label himself as that wartime hero of unification, strength and inspiration by putting his face into "Independence Day."

Whoever created the video, which did not attempt to alter Pullman's voice to match Trump, also replaced several other faces in that clip so that the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Ted Cruz and Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson were present, too.

Fellow "ID4" star Vivica A. Fox wasn't impressed with Trump appropriating their film's inspirational moment, either. "Can't believe you would insult our classic film this way!" she tweeted. "Typical POS behavior! You never had the leadership or courage to do this role!"

You can check out her -- as well as Trump's original share -- and other responses below:

PRETENDING U KNOW WHAT YOUR DOING?? CANT BELIEVE U WOULD INSULT OUR CLASSIC FILM THIS WAY! BUT HEY! TYPICAL POS BEHAVIOR! U NEVER HAD THE LEADERSHIP OR COURAGE TO DO THIS ROLE! NEVER! 😡👎🏾👎🏾 https://t.co/OBjdRftYSx — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) May 17, 2020 @MsVivicaFox

Would 1000% rather have Bill Pullman as President. You're all about that "No Peace" Life you sloppy orange orangutan. You're out here posting fake news videos from Independence Day? Would LOVE to be Independent of you and whatever henchman is posting to your Twitter account ASAP — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 16, 2020 @MichaelRapaport

he fucking posted this in all seriousness.



the Bill Pullman speech from Independence Day with his big head plastered over his and his cohorts as soldiers.



what’s happening? stress induced hallucinations? did i die and am now caught in a twitter hell vortex?@BrentSpiner? help? https://t.co/n4278504Ld — Jen Euston (@jeneuston) May 16, 2020 @jeneuston

Today the former president inspired the class of 2020 & the current president tweeted a pirated video of Independence Day with his head poorly photoshopped onto Bill Pullman's head. That happened. That's a fact. That's THE SETUP. That's why there are currently no good punchlines. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 17, 2020 @birbigs

...How DARE you.



Also, you WISH you were Bill Pullman.



This citrusy fart blossom is the definition of “Deep Fake.”#NotMyPresidentWhitmore https://t.co/WJe3pzydSX — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) May 16, 2020 @TheJoeLynch

This is closer to Trumps💨real tweet than Bill Pullman pic.twitter.com/C3GKzsh22a — Andyspur71 (@andyspur71) May 17, 2020 @andyspur71

Remember the part in Independence Day when President Bill Pullman dodged the draft, insulted veterans, and hid in the White House while suggesting that Americans inject bleach and face a deadly threat without protection?



Nah, me neither. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 16, 2020 @mmpadellan

The saddest part of this Independence Day faceover is that America needs this Bill Pullman President right now & Donald Trump is incapable of being this passionate, empathetic and capable leader.



How embarrassing that he would retweet a video empathizing his shortcomings. https://t.co/L33vBDx1an — Swingblade Betty (@SwingbladeB) May 16, 2020 @SwingbladeB

Jesus Christ, what sick, pathetic, miserable excuse for a man he is. How ANYONE could think of him as anything other than a cowardly, mewling, weakling is absolutely beyond me.

Putting his bloated, oafish head on Bill Pullman's body is SO weak; laughably weak.#TrumpIsAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/suwo4Svra6 — Frankp (@CogitoErgoWtf) May 17, 2020 @CogitoErgoWtf

Bill Pullman got into a fighter jet and fought aliens.

Trunp ran from 2 reporters and dodged the draft 5 times. — cfitzgerald (@michaelshand) May 16, 2020 @michaelshand

Everyone knows why Trump picked this scene from "Independence Day" - the president in that film is courageous, brave, willing to go into harm's way for his country.

In real life, there's NO footage of Trump being brave. Being courageous.

So of course, he fakes it.

"Bill Pullman" pic.twitter.com/nprxsZ10yY — Frankp (@CogitoErgoWtf) May 17, 2020 @CogitoErgoWtf

