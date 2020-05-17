Bill Pullman, Vivica A. Fox and More React to Trump's Deepfake Video of Himself as Independence Day President

Movies By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Pullman portrayed the president in the classic 1996 film with many citing his dramatic global speech as one of the most inspirational leadership moments in cinema.

While we may never know the true motives why President Trump decided that he should insert himself into a fictional moment of inspiring leadership amid a genuine global crisis, we do know what the man who originally brought that speech to life thought of it.

"My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president -- this year," Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter after seeing the heavily-altered clip.

In his latest head-scratching moment, the president shared a deepfake (thought not nearly as convincing as most deepfakes) video of his face superimposed over Bill Pullman's for that pivotal and powerful global speech Pullman gave as President Whitemore in the 1996 classic action film "Independence Day."

It has been heralded by movie buffs and critics alike as one of the best movie moments of all time, and certainly holds up as a powerful moment of true leadership at a time of global uncertainty and fear.

Pullman's President Thomas J. Whitmore was in that moment what everyone looks for in a leadership during uncertain times. He was calm and reasonable, assertive and fearless, brave and inspiration, uniting and embracing of everyone.

In other words, he was the kind of leader critics have argued the United States is lacking in Donald Trump as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world with growing numbers of cases and deaths in the United States and abroad.

As states begin the process of reopening, Trump appears to be trying to label himself as that wartime hero of unification, strength and inspiration by putting his face into "Independence Day."

Whoever created the video, which did not attempt to alter Pullman's voice to match Trump, also replaced several other faces in that clip so that the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Ted Cruz and Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson were present, too.

Fellow "ID4" star Vivica A. Fox wasn't impressed with Trump appropriating their film's inspirational moment, either. "Can't believe you would insult our classic film this way!" she tweeted. "Typical POS behavior! You never had the leadership or courage to do this role!"

You can check out her -- as well as Trump's original share -- and other responses below:

