Sophia Hutchins Says Caitlyn Jenner 'Barged' in on Her with a Guy: 'Oh She Knew He Was There'

Hutchins takes responsibility for the ongoing rumors that she and Jenner are a couple, talks moving out, maybe putting a lock on her door!

Sophia Hutchins is well aware that many in the media and public have long theorized that she is in a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, but she's got a story that could help finally put those rumors to rest.

The 24-year-old opened up on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast late last week about a recent embarrassing encounter with her 70-year-old roommate that -- well, maybe it was only embarrassing for Sophia.

Caitlyn seemed to know exactly what she was doing.

"We had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over," Sophia said, adding that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "kind of saw a lot of things happening."

"Oh she knew he was there," Sophia replied when Heather asked if it could have been a mistake.

"It's kind of like living with your parents and I'm like oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out," she shared.

In fact, that's kind of how Sophia describes her relationship with Caitlyn, despite what the media might think.

"It's more parental. I date guys," she said. "And Caitlyn's like, I gotta sign off on him. It's very parental, very protective."

Sophia is fully aware of how the public has perceived her relationship with Caitlyn, whom she manages -- especially after she moved in with her -- and does now take some responsibility for that story gaining so much traction.

"It was never romantic. Never sexual. It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way," she said. "We never addressed it and that was part of the problem."

Both parties have denied that there has ever been anything more than a friendship between them, but it seems there's nothing they can do or say to slow the rumor machine.

But perhaps a simple denial isn't enough. Perhaps stories like this one, with Caitlyn crashing into Sophia's room while she's enjoying some alone time with a male friend, can help paint a more accurate picture of their relationship and living arrangement.

Sophie also teased the idea of moving out of Caitlyn's house in response to the unexpected intrusion, but she quickly backed down from it.

"I don't have plans to move out, but I am in the real estate market for a home in Calabasas," she said. "I don't want to leave her by herself, but she also knows that I'm getting older and I want to be able to have my own life."

For now, Sophia and Caitlyn will simply have to endure ongoing speculation about their relationship as they try to go about living their separate lives ... together.

