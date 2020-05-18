Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Denies Being Racist, Appears to Reference Cameran Drama

Instagram

"I can't stand it anymore," says Kathryn as she speaks out.

While "Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis previously admitted to -- and apologized for -- sending an "offensive" emoji to a Black radio show host, she now insists she's not a racist and says the situation has been "blown out of context."

Dennis issued another statement on Sunday night, one which not only addressed the controversial emoji but also seemed to reference her alleged involvement in the Cameran Eubanks drama.

"I've been quiet since all this started and told not to post anything but I can’t stand it anymore," she began. "Y'all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I'm freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because of the way I’m being portrayed is totally not true!!!"

"I use that emoji all the time bc it looks silly and awkward and that's my baseline," she continued. "The account was anonymous I didn't even know who I was messaging???? And now I've been labeled all this crazy stuff and it's just not true."

Dennis was taken to task for her rant against Black activist and radio host Tamika Gadsden, which included a monkey emoji being sent over Twitter DMs.

This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies. My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV “actor” @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMs. Along with a whole host of other names. pic.twitter.com/RbEd5CBcOz — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020 @mikagadsden

The ordeal kicked off after Gadsden condemned a "Trump Boat Parade" being planned in Charleston, South Carolina as having racist overtones. Dennis, who supported the local entrepreneur suggesting the parade, argued online that supporting Trump did not make her racist and then began the series of derogatory messages to Gadsden -- 28 in all, according to Buzzfeed.

"Are you unaware of your absolutely sociopathic behavior," read one DM. "I can't help but continue messaging you in hopes that you will get it. Ur legit what's wrong with our city. Stop using Charleston and ur minority claim as a platform to harass people."

Gadsden then posted the messages, which also included Dennis saying "grow a pair," calling her a "psycho" and asking if she "had a mom" before sending a monkey emoji.

Dennis later issued an apology on Twitter.

"I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt," she wrote. "Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'if ands or buts' that excuse me … I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better."

Gadsden wasn't buying it, however. "Kathryn Dennis is not an outlier," she posted. "She is most certainly the rule."

Since that controversy, Dennis' name has continued to pop up in the news as she was accused of starting a rumor Cameran Eubanks' husband was having an affair with a makeup artist. Both Eubanks and the alleged mistress denied the affair allegations, with the makeup artist saying rumors Dennis started the talk made it "even more hurtful."

Naomie Olindo -- who also quit the show -- insinuated Dennis orchestrated the rumor as well on social media.

Though she didn't mention any names, Dennis seemed to reference all the Eubanks talk in her post on Sunday.

"And I see now that I'm back on IG that some*** people are thrilled to use this situations to come up on their own. Use for their own benefit," she added. "But I'm not gonna let that happen. Never have never will. I'm making a full statement tomorrow but I had to respond bc I cannot stand my character being annihilated. Please just be patient and know this shit is just not true."