Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Six Kids Who Don't Talk to Him

Getty

Jon Gosselin has a message for his kids who don't speak to him anymore.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum, 43, addressed his six kids who he doesn't have a relationship with, offering for them to "come over" and visit with their other siblings.

Jon and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin share eight kids together: 19-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara, who are in college, as well as 16-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah. However, only Collin and Hannah live with Jon full-time.

"My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together," Jon told ET. "Kate and I don't live that far away from each other and I feel like there's an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side."

The former TLC star said he's "not stopping them from getting together," but "can't speak for" Kate. Jon also admitted that he "no idea" how his older daughters, Maddy and Cara, feel about seeing their siblings as they haven't spoken to him in "six or seven years."

Despite the years of separation, Jon is holding out hope that his kids will be together again.

"I'm hoping that when my kids -- and they will get their license, and when I say my kids I'm referring to Hannah and Collin -- that they'll just drive to school and pick up their siblings," he said. "And legally, no one can stop them from doing so."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Pennsylvania native, who said Hannah and Collin miss their siblings, then sent a message to his six kids who don't speak to him.

"Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, I love you. You're welcome to come over, call Hannah, Collin," Jon pleaded. "I don't know what's holding you up. I don't know what the ill will is, but if you watch or don't watch or see it on the internet, I love you, happy birthday. Sorry I have to go through media channels. I know no one likes that or whatever, but it's kinda hard to reach out to you. But anyway, good luck and hopefully you call, or call Hannah, and you can walk to my house. It's all good."

Though he said he's "not really communicating" with the kids who live with Kate, Jon told ET that Hannah and Collin will often run into their siblings in public as they live in a small town.

"If they're with their mother, I don't want to upset the balance… And it's not my place to intervene," he said. "It's up to them. You don't wanna make it uncomfortable for the child. So, I just go about… and I'm comfortable with it myself."

The DJ also offered a brief update on his current relationship with Kate, saying, "that person doesn't exist anymore."

The former couple's marriage ended in June 2009 after 12 years together -- and a nasty custody battle followed.

Jon's interview comes a few months after he appeared on "Dr. Oz" and revealed where he stands with his ex-wife.

"We don't have a relationship right now," Jon said on the show back in November. "We don't talk, nothing. It's very nothing. The only time I see my ex-wife is in court because we have exhausted all opportunities to coparent. It's just never going to happen."

"We just have different aspects of how we want to parent. We're moving down the path of, two more years, we're going to have all adult [children]," he added.