Ryan Seacrest Briefly Addresses His Health on Live After Stroke Speculation

ABC

The host mentions his "exhaustion" speaking with Ripa.

Ryan Seacrest was back on the air this morning, just one day after his publicist had to shut down speculation he had a stroke filming the "American Idol" live finale.

After taking a day off to rest, Seacrest returned to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Tuesday, where they addressed his health at the top of the show.

"Good to see you, how are you doing?" Kelly Ripa asked right when the show began. "Doing well, thank you, I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday, I appreciate that," said Seacrest.

Ripa's husband Mark Conseulos was Ryan's substitute for on Monday. "It was his pleasure," she told Seacrest.

"He's so good at it. And also [thank you for] all the very kind well wishes from my exhaustion working around the clock," he added. "I got a day off to relax and here we are once again back at it again on 'Live.'"

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020 @KingDraqula

The comment comes after one clip from Sunday's "American Idol" finale went viral, where one of Seacrest's eyes appeared larger than the other and his speech was slightly slurred. Viewers speculated he had suffered a stroke, talk which only intensified when he didn't show up on "Live" yesterday.

His publicist eventually issued a statement.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," said his rep, via PEOPLE.