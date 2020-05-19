Maci Bookout and Taylor Prepare to Have 'The Talk' with Bentley on Teen Mom OG (Exclusive)

MTV

Maci wants to get ahead of the situation, because, "statistically speaking, kids of teen moms will become teen parents."

Maci Bookout's son Bentley celebrated his 11th birthday in October and as he inches toward becoming a teenager, the "Teen Mom OG" star is starting to tackle the milestones that come with that.

Up first: the birds and the bees talk.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's new episode, Maci and Bentley talk about him having a girlfriend, before she speaks with husband Taylor about what that means for them.

"He's going into middle school, so the girlfriend situation is going to be serious. It's about time you have a talk with that boy," she told him. "I know he talks to you about stuff and y'all have a really close relationship. I don't think full on birds and bees talk."

After Taylor cracked that babies come from a stork, Maci made it clear she doesn't want him passing that tale down to Bentley.

"That's what we're not gonna do," she told him. "We're not gonna tell our kids a stork drops children off. Plus, Bentley knows better because he was in the room when I delivered the baby. He saw where they come from. He knows what a vagina is, he knows what a penis is."

What she wants Bentley to know now is just "how to treat girls or boys" when it comes to dating, as Taylor added, "[and] make sure they're treating him right" as well. She then explained that she wanted to get ahead of the situation, for fear he might become a teen parent just like she did.

"The ultimate goal is to make sure he knows he can talk to you or me about anything to do with relationships. friendship, peer pressure, all that decision making," Maci continued. "This will be a good way to gauge how soon or not we need to have the real talk with him. Statistically speaking kids of teen moms will become teen parents, boys or girls. My parents were teen parents and we even talked about stuff and I still became a teen mom."

"It would be good for us to get a read on where he's at in that thinking," she added, in regards to how "interested" he really is "in girls or boys" right now.