Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Meghan McCain During View Fight Over COVID-19 Bill

Whoopi Goldberg appeared to shut down Meghan McCain mid-argument on Monday's episode of "The View" after she cut the show to commercial following a heated argument about the COVID-19 relief bill.

It all began when Goldberg and McCain, along with their co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, discussed the Democrat's latest bill proposal, which passed in the party-controlled House, but will not likely be approved by Republicans in the Senate. McCain, the only conservative voice on the panel, disagreed with her daytime talk show cohorts.

McCain called the stimulus package a "liberal wish list," while Hostin and Behar, who shared their past personal experiences with financial insecurity, claimed the government has "plenty of money" to give to those in need.

"Listen. The rich keep on getting richer in this country," Hostin said. "83 percent of those tax cuts that Donald Trump and his administration were so keen on giving went to the top 1 percent in our country. How dare they say now that there is not enough money to give to the people that are struggling. That is ridiculous! It just doesn't make sense."

"What this is really about is the 'haves' not wanting the 'have nots' to survive this and that is really, really serious," she added. "We have the money. We just don't seem to have the money to save these people. This is what that's about."

Goldberg attempted to respond, but McCain was determined to get a word in.

"That is just ridiculous, it's a Democrat wish list," McCain said, talking over Goldberg.

"Hold on, I just want to -- just let me finish -- let me finish my point," Goldberg replied as she tried to chime in.

Interesting there are "sources close to the show" once again giving anonymous quotes about me - except this time I was filming from my kitchen alone in quarantine. I didn't "mishear" anything - we disagreed like political commentators do and we had a debate. Grow up. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 19, 2020 @MeghanMcCain

There's no "source". I am quarantined in my home like the rest of America. That's not even physically possible. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 19, 2020 @MeghanMcCain

McCain then just spoke louder, which then seemed to prompt Goldberg to cut to commercial.

"How are we going to tax people if there's no economy?" McCain explained before Goldberg calmly relayed, "We'll be right back."

While a People source later said that "given the circumstances" of the panel working remotely at home, "it's entirely possible that Meghan wasn't even hearing her in real time," McCain tweeted on Tuesday, "Interesting there are 'sources close to the show' once again giving anonymous quotes about me -- except this time I was filming from my kitchen alone in quarantine."

"I didn't 'mishear' anything -- we disagreed like political commentators do and we had a debate. Grow up," she continued, adding in another tweet, "There's no 'source.' I am quarantined in my home like the rest of America. That's not even physically possible."

Meanwhile, after they came back from break on Monday's show, Goldberg finished her thought, pointing out that she agreed with something McCain said before things got heated.

"I also wonder when this became about finding a cure," she explained. "This was about flattening the curve and now suddenly Washington is talking about looking for a cure and I don't know when this happened or when that became an optimum thing, but it's just very freaky."

However, the moment was only temporary as the ladies then moved on to a discussion about former President Barack Obama's subtle shade of President Donald Trump from over the weekend.

