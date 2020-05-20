Larry Birkhead Posts Rare Anna Nicole Smith Pictures, Shares Pam Anderson Anecdote

Getty

Not everyone enjoys a birthday, as it's a reminder of getting older, but Anna Nicole Smith discovered a unique way to make herself feel better on one of her annual milestones.

Earlier this month, the late model's former partner, Larry Birkhead, took to his Instagram account dedicated to Anna Nicole to reveal the pair's plan to turn her frown upside down when she wasn't feeling her special day, which included a costume party for one.

"One year, Anna Nicole wouldn't come downstairs at her house to celebrate her birthday," he began the post. "She wasn't in the best mood and I think she (like most women in Hollywood) just didn’t like getting older."

"In order to get her to come down the stairs to celebrate she said she wanted to play dress up or she wasn't coming downstairs."

According to Larry, the Guess model hemmed and hawed deciding on who she wanted to portray until finally landing on another famous blonde bombshell, Pamela Anderson.

"So, I had to draw a barbed wire tattoo on her arm, Anna did her own makeup," he explained.

But there was one attribute of the "Baywatch" star Anna needed a little help in mimicking.

"She made me go to the costume shop in Studio City and buy fake breasts. I asked her why, she said she wanted 'Pam's' breast bigger than hers."

Larry went on to explain how the rest of the costume came together, appearing to suggest Anna Nicole had a bit of a bone to pick with Pamela, as the two were working on fashion endeavors that carried some similarities.

"Anna somehow thought Pam Anderson stole a saying off a t-shirt in Anna's Tex-Sex clothing line that was in development that said 'Back Off I'm With The Band.' (Pam's t-shirt was slightly different)."

"So, she made a banner to wear that said 'Back Off I f——-d The Band.' She poured water all over the breasts laughed, then opened her presents."

But Larry ended the post by explaining how he thought there were no hard feelings from Anna Nicole towards Pamela.

"Side note: I have met Pam before and she was super sweet and nice. Actually Anna went to an event after that where Pam was so really I think Anna was just being silly."

Anna Nicole passed away in 2007 at the age of 39 following an accidental drug overdose. She would be turning 53 on her next birthday come November 28.

Larry shared daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, now 13, with Anna Nicole.

