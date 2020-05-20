Denise Richards Recalls 'Dark' and 'Toxic' Charlie Sheen Marriage on RHOBH

Getty

Richards downplays her wild child image, as she says she and Charlie weren't swingers.

On Wednesday's new episode of the Bravo reality show, Richards opened up about her time with Sheen, as she continued to battle her costars' claims she's changed since filming her first season.

"A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married so we were not this swinging couple like people might assume," she explained in a confessional. "We weren't."

Richards and Sheen tied the knot in 2002, before welcoming daughter Sami in 2004. According to Denise, when she got pregnant with their second daughter Lola in 2005, "things started to change rapidly."

"It was a very dark time and very toxic and I filed for divorce when I was 6 months pregnant with her," she explained on RHOBH. "I always did whatever I could to hide Charlie's behavior. How do you tell kids what's really going on? I would say 'Dad has to go to work, but he loves you so much, he wants to be there for you girls.'"

Despite a very rocky past and recent battle over child support, Denise recently said "communication's great" between them now, telling Us Weekly, "It's all good."

Richards' confessional comes after she criticized costar Erika Jayne and some of the other women for talking about threesomes at a pizza party she held at her home. Despite being open about her sex life with husband Aaron Phypers on the show herself, Denise later told Erika she was upset they had the NSFW chat around her children. Erika apologized.

"I'm not sure what's going on," Erika said in a phone call with Kyle Richards on Wednesday's episode. "I know she has an issue with me and the threesome. I was just upset Denise would bring it up again. Of course, I apologized. My god, are you kidding me, right away."

"But we were at a table with adults talking and this is the same person that when she brought up the happy ending last year, nobody judged her," added Erika. On her first season on the show, Denise shocked her costars when she admitted to taking her husband to get a sensual massage.

Kyle said that maybe Denise's indignation was her "way of acting holier than thou, to overcompensate for that." She added, "I don't get it, Is this the real her and the other one wasn't?"