Fans Spy Masked Man In Background Of J.Lo's Latest Workout Selfie

Once you see it, it can't be unseen.

Jennifer Lopez's amazing abs aren't the only thing catching people's eye in her most recent fitness selfie.

The performer posted a photo from one of her at-home workouts over the weekend, but it's something going on in the background that really got people talking.

Yes, her stomach looks incredible, but over her shoulder there also appears to be a man with his mouth covered -- either by a mask or a hand -- and fans are concerned.

"Who's that guy tied up in the back??" asked one fan, a question that was liked over 1,000 times by other followers.

"So are we not going to talk about the person behind her hold their mouth?" asked another. "The guy in the background is scary!"

"WTF who is that behind you looking REALLY scared with a mask on?? 👀" read another of the many comments about the mystery man.

Some thought it was just a TV or computer screen in the other room, but J.Lo herself isn't talking.

Lopez is currently in quarantine with her two kids -- Max and Emme -- fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

"It's so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them," she shared earlier this week, along with a photo of her and A-Rod reading the newspaper.

Posting another photo of them, A-Rod said "the biggest benefit to spending so much time at home is being with family. Sometimes we get so busy in our lives, it’s easy to lose sight of how important family time is to all of us. Don’t let this time pass by without making the most of it."