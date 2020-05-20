RHOBH Recap: Kyle Richards Ticks Off Erika, Denise and Garcelle During Astrology Reading Gone Wrong

Bravo

While the night wasn't Dinner Party from Hell bad, these ladies should probably stay away from psychics, mediums and astrologers from here on out.

Another group event ended in chaos on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Wednesday night, after an astrology reading at Erika Jayne's descended into madness.

At this point, it's very clear that Kyle Richards' friendship with Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave will be an ongoing thing, as the other women accuse them of holding each other to a different standard than everybody else in the cast.

It's something neither of them want to admit -- despite all the evidence to the contrary -- and led to heated conversation that ended with Kyle insulting Erika in her own home.

"Why can't you just say, 'I'm closer to Teddi?' What's wrong with that?" asked Garcelle Beauvais during the reading. "It's blatant, Stevie Wonder could see it."

Kyle didn't seem to appreciate the joke and the tension only intensified after Dorit Kemsley said she and Teddi go to "couple's therapy." In reality, they had seen a therapist about anxiety together, but not to hash out any issues with each other.

"I had couple's therapy?! You guys have all f--king lost your minds," Richards exclaimed. "You guys have too much f--king time on your hands."

Dorit then thought this was the perfect time for her and Sutton Stracke to settle their beef. Quick reminder: Sutton previously told Dorit she'd "flip out" if she ran into her nemesis at an event Lisa Rinna's daughters were holding. Dorit told everyone what Sutton said, leading to backlash from Rinna, who believed Stracke would have ruined her daughters' night.

"I feel like a lot of the ladies don't want to get to know me, personally," said Sutton, something fellow newcomer Garcelle felt as well.

"I feel like I'm here, but no one's really saying anything," added Beauvais. "I don't know if you guys are afraid or not afraid. I feel like I talk to you [looking at Kyle] all the time and I feel like you glaze right over me."

"We haven't spent enough time together because you're away a lot too," responded Kyle, as both of them had been doing a lot of travel out of state for work. Of Garcelle, she added, "I think she's gorgeous, outspoken and I adore her."

Dorit stirred the pot again, asking Kyle, "Why do you glaze over her then?" Richards shouted, "Shut up, you asshole!" before Denise, Garcelle and Rinna got up and left.

Cameras followed the trio into their car, as Garcelle and Denise began to unload on Kyle even more.

"Not that I need to be validated by Kyle. I feel like I've said things and she didn't even reply," said Garcelle, as Denise said she'd been treated the same way. Added Beauvais, "What she was wearing tonight was hideous."

Denise said Kyle always finds a way to bring the topic of conversation "back to her," talking "at us, not to us." She also said Kyle "doesn't f--king listen." Garcelle agreed.

Back at Erika's, Kyle asked Dorit if she could see how "ridiculous" it was to say she and Teddi did "couple's therapy." She didn't, while Erika pointed out they did see a therapist together, which only played into Dorit's belief that the two were a "package deal."

"You and I are better friends than that, that's not cool," Kyle shot at Erika.

"Honey, I've been very honest about how I think your relationship with her is different than anyone else," Erika replied, having been the target of the twosome in the past. "The relationship is strange."

"Why is that weird, because you don't have good friends?" Kyle shouted. To quote Cher in "Clueless," that was way harsh.

"You're so out of line, I'm not even going to be so insulted by something like that," Erika said, matter-of-factly. "And I actually do have good friends and I actually consider you to be one of them."

The episode ended on that awkward note, with Kyle in tears, Erika completely ticked off and Denise and Garcelle cackling over Kyle's "hideous" outfit in their shared ride home.