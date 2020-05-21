Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Proud' of Her Body After Gaining 'a Few Pounds' During Quarantine

Instagram

"I love my body and I'm proud of my shape"

Kourtney Kardashian has "gained a few pounds" during coronavirus quarantine — and she's "proud" of it.

During a YouTube Poosh Wellness Q&A on Wednesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, opened up about how she handles social media trolls by referencing a recent encounter with an Instagram user who said she looked pregnant.

When a fan asked Kourtney, "how to protect mental health from cyberbullying," she recalled, "I noticed someone left a comment the other day and they kept commenting on a photo that I posted, saying 'pregnant, pregnant, pregnant.'"

She continued, "I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.'"

"I don't think I look pregnant at all," she added. "We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."

Though the Poosh founder admitted she can sometimes "be more sarcastic," she said "kill them with kindness" is her motto when dealing with the haters.

"Try not to let those comments affect you," Kourtney said. "If they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health."

The reality star also pointed out that while there is "a lot of negativity" on the Internet, "there's so much positivity as well."

"I think we tend to focus on the negative," said Kourtney, who shares son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. "I notice, for myself, that the negative questions stand out to me, where I just want to respond to those people sometimes even more than the positive ones, which isn't always fair."

Responding to a "pregnancy" troll who commented on her bikini pic earlier this month — and possibly the same one she referred to in her Poosh video — Kourtney clapped back: "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."