Lana Del Rey Dragged for Beyonce, Cardi B Comparison

Getty

"Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women," one critic wrote.

Posting to her Instagram in the wee hours of Thursday, the musician defended herself against claims her lyrics were anti-feminist, but in doing so, fans felt she threw other female artists -- who were mostly women of color -- under the bus, insinuating she has been treated much worse than them by critics.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer wrote, "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Twitter immediately blew up, with "Lana" the number one trend, as followers were quick to call out Del Rey for glossing over the condemnation the other singers have had to endure.

"Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and other black women have received (and continue to) for being confident in their sexuality doesn't sit right with me. Commercial success hasn't made them exempt from misogynistic attacks masked as constructive criticism," wrote a follower.

Another shared, "Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she's been treated worse by the media when that's observably untrue."

Others noted the personal attacks the other performers have had to battle.

Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and other black women have received (and continue to) for being confident in their sexuality doesn’t sit right with me. Commercial success hasn’t made them exempt from misogynistic attacks masked as constructive criticism. — C (@BOYCOTTCAMILLE) May 21, 2020 @BOYCOTTCAMILLE

think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue — shon faye. (@shonfaye) May 21, 2020 @shonfaye

"Beyoncé was threatened to get lynched because she dared to sing about police brutality, Ariana got death threats for the death of her boyfriend that she had no control over. Kehlani got death + rape threats for a breakup song. All the women Lana mentioned have been through hell."

As most of the backlash dealt with Del Rey predominantly naming singers of color, fans questioned why most of the popular white performers were left out.

"She aimed her question to 'the culture' and then proceeded to name black women specifically (and Ariana/Camila) who make R&B, Hip Hop and Urban music. Why is that? Why not Taylor? Billie? Adele? Gaga? Katy? Dua?… Why specifically the 'urban' girls?"

Dear Lana it's never been a Lana Del Rey only problem, Beyoncé is still getting hate for every move she does, women are still struggling to fully express themselves. And the crazy thing is most of the hate is coming from women and privileged white feminists. pic.twitter.com/Vya1FJ2ZsY — Issa (@iBeyonceMusic) May 21, 2020 @iBeyonceMusic

Del Rey did have some support, however, in the growing pool of Twitter umbrage.

"This cancel culture is disgusting. I admit she maybe shouldn't of named the singers but she was trying to point out how unfairly she gets treated by critics. Lana isn't a 'racist' and doesn't deserve this much hate she's getting, please think before you spread hate!"

TooFab has reached out to Del Rey for comment.

This cancel culture is disgusting. I admit she maybe shouldn’t of named the singers but she was trying to point out how unfairly she gets treated by critics. Lana isn’t a “racist” and doesn’t deserve this much hate she’s getting, please think before you spread hate! #LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/1RMJhC8BAg — Jackalack (@jackalack69) May 21, 2020 @jackalack69