Patton Oswalt's Wife Says He Got It All Wrong When Sharing Their Epic Fight for I Love Everything Netflix Special

Despite talking about the big fight in his new Netflix comedy special, and admitting that he ultimately apologized to his wife, Meredith Salenger says he's got it all wrong!

Fans of Patton Oswalt may have enjoyed his latest comedy special, "I Love Everything," released earlier this month on Netflix, but according to wife Meredith Salenger, he didn't quite have all of his details right.

This despite the fact that he opened up about a fight they had that got so bad he stormed out of the house to go on a hike before ultimately deciding to return home and apologize. In the story, that's when things got ominous for Patton.

Meredith agreed with this much of the story, but she's not on the same page with him about almost everything else. And she was more than happy to set the record straight, much to his chagrin, during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Jimmy, of course, was here for every bit of it, giving the floor to Meredith so she could share how she saw events play out and watch Patton squirm as she basically told him that he was totally, unequivocally and undeniably in the wrong. The whole time.

"I remember us blowing something out of [proportion]," he said to her. "You're saying I was completely in the wrong."

"You were completely-- and you know you were in the wrong, which is why you actually-- you don’t remember it well but I do because I was wronged and you weren't," she said.

Without going into specifics on what they were fighting about -- Patton said it was "over nothing" -- there was clearly a disconnect as to who was at fault on this one. But they did both agree that her attempt to work through it with him maybe didn't come off as she intended.

Patton said that midway into his walk he realized how silly the fight was and decided to go home and apologize. But when he returned to his car, he found a note on the windshield.

"It was the most ominous note, which basically said like, 'Stop, get out of your car, walk to the park bench in front of you, I love you," Patton shared. "I thought, oh my god, I’m about to be killed."

Meredith was actually filming the whole thing, so Jimmy was able to show Patton clearly being unnerved by the note before he saw his wife over by said bench. According to Patton, it was the period after the "I love you." It's just so ... final.

She made it clear that the note, while ominous, was very intentionally worded. "Notice I didn’t say, I forgive you," she explained as Patton put his face in his hand. "I said, I love you, like you’re going to come back from your hike after you’ve thought how wrong you are and you’re going to apologize to me. So I was giving him an opening to apologize."

Her main issue is that in the special, Patton frames the fight as if they both came to some realization that they were wrong and should apologize. "But he's the one who made a mistake and I was gracious enough to give him an opening to apologize," she said, adding, "Which by the way, he did because he's a great husband."

If we're being totally real here, we think we may have enjoyed watching Patton and Meredith recall the story even more than when Patton did it in "I Love Everything." Maybe Meredith should join him on stage for his next special -- especially if she's going to be a part of it!