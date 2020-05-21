Peruvian Mayor Pretends to Be Dead in Casket After Police Catch Him Breaching Lockdown

Getty

He wanted to go drinking with his mates.

More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Peru — but this public official was not one of them.

The mayor of Tantara, Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, was photographed laying in an open casket pretending to be dead, after police caught him flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

The controversial figure had, police told local media, broke quarantine to go drinking with his friends, and was quite drunk when discovered playing coffin possum.

One of his buddies lay in another beside him, while others from the group reportedly hid in drawers.

They at least kept face masks on, however.

The mayor and his posse were taken to the local police station where they were booked for violating curfew and social distancing laws, according to the Evening Standard.

Video shows him being taken to the police station:

It wasn't the first time Torres was in trouble; earlier this month he was hauled in front of an emergency town meeting to explain why he had only spent eight of the 54 days of lockdown in the area.

While he was heavily criticized by officials for failing to open emergency quarantine shelters and introduce safety checks, he insisted the police and the health department were the ones at fault.

With 104,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 3,000 deaths, Peru is only behind Brazil as the worst hit country in South America.