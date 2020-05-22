Blac Chyna Posts Series of Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photos

Instagram

The mother-of-two shared images from an idyllic pool scene.

Blac Chyna just unleashed a series of swimsuit photos to Instagram.

The social media trendsetter shared a quote, often attributed to American realist painter Edward Hopper, in the caption to her first slideshow: "What I wanted to do was to paint sunlight on the side of a house."

Chyna delivered another slideshow on the photo sharing app before posting a final image of herself with the caption: "Good, better, best."

Some fans were concerned about the practicality of the getup, with one writing "That hurt right". While another simply stated: "My pums would be barely covered".

Meanwhile, the businesswoman has recently been advertising on her social media an OnlyFans account where, according to the DailyMail, she charges $50 a month subscription fee. However, there is a deal where fans can get 15% off if they commit to three months.

See the rest of her images below.

Chyna has also been advertising on social media her Lashed Cosmetics line, including makeup demos as in the video below.