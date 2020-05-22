Kelly Ripa Has Been Quarantining in the Caribbean This Whole Time

Getty

"I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Kelly Ripa revealed she has been taping "Live with Kelly and Ryan" while quarantined in the Caribbean due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The host made the startling revelation that she, her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children -- daughter Lola, 18 and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17 -- were on a tropical vacation when ABC told them to shelter in place, according to various news sources.

The shocker came during a virtual townhall with ABC employees on Thursday, per People.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," Ripa said, according to the outlet. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down."

"I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Kelly eventually got back to hosting the show virtually from the undisclosed location.

"It was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan and I both decided it was better to do the show, because we just felt like in with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us," she continued.

The former soap actress said while they quarantined far away from their own home, other family members were crashing in their house back in the United States.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe," she added.

Being able to produce the beloved morning show remotely, however, has been a blessing, according to the star.

"I think it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman's voice in my ear, our director first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is."

Consuelos even hinted that the family was quarantined together in a remote location when he posted about their son's virtual graduation on Thursday.

"We are so proud of you. #quarentinegraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever," he shared alongside a photo of him, Kelly and Michael.