Hilary Duff Shuts Down Trolls After 'Disgusting' Rumor Makes Her Top Twitter Trend

Getty

Hilary Duff is calling out hateful trolls who accused her of sex trafficking her son.

On Saturday morning, the "Lizzie McGuire" star, 32, took to Twitter to address the "disgusting" rumor, which made Duff a top trend. The bizarre accusations began after the actress recently shared a since-deleted Instagram Story featuring photos of her kids, including one shot of her 8-year-old son, Luca, laying down nude.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker," Duff said while panning over the photo in the removed clip, which was later captured by a Twitter user.

In response to the ridiculous Twitter conspiracy that suggested the "Younger" star was sexually exploiting her son, Duff shut down the accusations in a fiery tweet.

"Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting.....," she tweeted. "whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

Several of Duff's fans came to the actress' defense.

"the people saying these things about you are absolutely disgusting and pathetic," a person wrote.

"Everyone mad is literally sexualizing a child bc like why else would you be mad ??" another user tweeted. "Every single mom has pictures of their kids naked... it's not a problem until YOU make it one."

A fan added, "Hilary you don't deserve this. You're the best mother and you and your family deserve better."

The pop star's rep spoke more about the rumor in a statement.