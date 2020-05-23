Joe Giudice Says He'd Fight Mike Tyson: 'I'm Not Afraid of Anybody' (Exclusive)

"Listen, I'll go for a few rounds with anybody," Giudice said. "It doesn't matter to me."

Joe Giudice says he'd be down to go head-to-head with Mike Tyson if given the opportunity.

Speaking from Italy, the former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 48, who recently signed a deal with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman, shared his thoughts about the possibility of going into the ring with Iron Mike.

"Listen, I'll go for a few rounds with anybody," Giudice said. "It doesn't matter to me. I'm not afraid of anybody. I don't care who it is...I'll get in the ring with anybody. I mean, if he's willing to go three rounds, I mean, why not?"

"It would be fun, you know what I mean, it'd definitely be fun," he added.

Though going against Tyson, a former WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion, would definitely be a challenge, Giudice said he'd be up for it.

"I mean, listen, he's tough and that's his business," he explained. "You know what I mean? Boxing is this business. That's his business. Whatever, it doesn't make a difference to me. I don't care who I really have to box. You know what I mean? It is what it is."

Play video content

The Bravo alum has been living in Italy while he awaits a decision in his deportation case -- as he never applied for U.S. citizenship -- having serving his 41-months in an American federal prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

When asked if he worked on his boxing skills while in prison, Giudice said, "To be honest with you, nobody really wanted to fight me."

"We came close a few times, three, four times," he continued. "But nobody really wanted to fight me because once I stepped up to him and you know, pretty much took their heart, they didn't want to fight."

"And they were big too!" he added. "They were much bigger than like Tyson."