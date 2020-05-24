Jason Derulo Leaves Little to the Imagination for High-Tech Spider-Man 'Wipe It Down' TikTok Challenge

TikTok

The singer adds production value, special effects, dance moves and a nearly-NSFW presentation to take the viral challenge to the next level -- honestly, he might have just won it!

It may seem like Jason Derulo is a little late to the viral "Wipe It Down" TikTok challenge, but that's because it takes time to create a mini-masterpiece.

The movement has swept social media, even getting big-name celebs like Will Smith and JoJo Siwa on board to give it a try. In its basic format, you simply wipe down a mirror and after the wipe, you find yourself transformed.

This usually means a new look, perhaps quarantine casual into night-on-the-town glam. In the case of JoJo it meant letting down her signature hair and ditching the sparkly rainbows to look like a -- gasp -- normal teenage boy. Will had a little "Men in Black" fun with it.

Jason, though, brought storytelling and special effects into it, creating an instant origin for his own take on Marvel's webbed wall-crawler, Spider-Man.

It kicks off with him getting bit by a radioactive spider, of course, before suddenly transforming from shirtless Jason Derulo into Jason Derulo in a skin-tight Spidey costume that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

But it didn't stop there, as he quickly discovered he had web-shooters and even hit a perfect Spidey pose as he finally lifted himself rapidly out of the shot.

Okay, it's not comics (or even movie) accurate, but we have to give credit to Jason for the creativity and commitment to really going that extra mile to make his "Wipe It Down" video memorable.

Plus, everyone knows how much they loved it when Spider-Man started dancing in "Spider-Man 3," right? Oh wait. Yeah, no. Well, at least Jason has much better moves.

Not gonna lie, we've seen worse auditions.

And while you might argue the 30-year-old is a little old to play a young Spider-Man (we're picturing Miles Morales here), that didn't stop anyone from casting Andrew Garfield at 28, or a 27-year-old Toby Maguire before him as teenage Peter Parker.

Your move Marvel and/or Sony!