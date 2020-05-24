Jennifer Lopez Finally Comes Clean About Mysterious Man Lurking in Her Workout Selfie

NBC

J.Lo also faced off against Jimmy Fallon in the "Watch-It-Once" TikTok dance challenge and it wasn't. Even. Close.

For days now, fans have been trying to figure out just what was going on over at Jennifer Lopez' place this past week after an innocent-looking workout selfie turned into a quarantine investigative project.

While many were distracted by J.Lo's incredible abs in the picture, several couldn't help but notice that over her should was the face of a man. They weren't quite sure if he was following pandemic recommendations and wearing a mask or holding his hand over his mouth.

But they did know he was creeping them the eff out.

Another thing they agreed on was that he looked somewhat distressed. Was he trapped in a closet back there? Was he outside a window peeking in? Was he trying to jump out of the frame before the picture was taken and didn't quite make it?

The reality wasn't nearly as enticing as all the incredible fan theories, but after a few days of speculation, Jimmy Fallon finally got the truth out of her during her appearance on "The Tonight Show" Friday night.

It all has to do with how she and Alex Rodriguez are utilizing their garage space during quarantine.

"We didn’t have a gym in the house, so we just got a bunch of like, we got a bench and a few weights and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsals -- which I always did in the house -- in the garage," J.Lo explained.

And right nearby is where they have a meeting space set up, and more particularly, it's where their computer monitor is set up. "That was a Zoom," she explained.

When Jimmy pressed her to explain the strange gesture/expression/distress the man was experiencing, she really didn't have any answers. "I don’t know what he was doing, if he was sneezing or coughing--" she speculated.

All she knew was that "it was some real estate guy that Alex was on Zoom with." So that's one mystery solved, though the versions of the story the internet came up with would make much better movies than what was really going on.

Elsewhere in the show, J.Lo talked a bit about what she was there to promote, the premiere of Season 4 of "World of Dance" this Tuesday night. And since it's all about the best dancers in the world competing, she and Jimmy decided to have a little battle.

"I'm known for my dancing," Jimmy joked, while J.Lo just smiled as they prepared to take on the "Watch-It-Once" TikTok challenge.

This one is a real challenge as anyone who's spent any time on TikTok knows that it's absolutely stocked with intricate dance moves and challenges all rapidly delivered in a matter of seconds. Watching that once and then replicating it?

They each tried out a few clips, with each getting more intricate and involved as they went along, and Jimmy had us feeling about how we would probably do at this. But Jennifer was in a class of her own.

It's no wonder she's the woman behind bringing the best dance of the world to our television screens. We knew she had a dance background, but watching her pick up this choreography in just one take was nothing short of breathtaking.

We were so unsure of the choreo, we found ourselves doubting she was doing it right only to be proven wrong when they were put up side-by-side next to the original. J.Lo gets it done every single time!

"World of Dance" kicks off its new season on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET after the season premiere of "America's Got Talent."