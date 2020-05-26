Kevin Hart Reveals What Wife Eniko Parrish Said He 'Owes' Her after Cheating Scandal

Getty

The comedian said "it wasn't a walk in the park" to get the couple back on track.

Kevin Hart opened up about reconnecting with his wife, Eniko Parrish, after the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage.

During a guest appearance on "The School of Greatness" podcast recently, the comedian revealed "it wasn't a walk in the park" to get the couple back on track after he stepped out on Parrish while she was 8 months pregnant with his third child back in 2017.

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'" the 40-year-old recalled. "'That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.'"

The "Jumanji" star added, "It was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside. And I credit her for setting that tone."

After first denying the infidelity, he eventually admitted to it on "The Breakfast Club" radio program back in 2017, calling it "a reality check and a gut-punch from God."

And during the recent Netflix documentary "Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up," Parrish weighed in on the scandal, saying, "This was a bad one. This was major."

"Nine years and I think looking forward, it'll be better. I believe in second chances. I'm all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you're out, you're out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we're good."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Hart dished on how he is handling quarantine when he virtually stopped by the "The Ellen Show," saying his family thinks he is "annoying."

"That's what they're talking about around the house, saying I'm just always around. That's what I'm hearing. 'Dad, you're always around. Go somewhere!'" he joked.

As the couple recently announced they are expecting their second child together, Hart said he felt fortunate to be able to be at home during this time.

"Normally, I'm in and out, so it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse and just kind of be with the fam through these months," he explained. "This is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life, so it's been refreshing."

Hart and Parrish share son Kenzo, 2, while Hart also has daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

