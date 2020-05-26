17-Year-Old Killed on Michigan Lake After Boyfriend Accidentally Rear Ends Jet Ski

Facebook

A fun Memorial weekend trip turned to tragedy for a young Michigan couple.

A 17-year-old girl has died on a Michigan lake after she was accidentally hit by her boyfriend's jet ski, according to Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Lexi Simon was riding her own jet ski on Sunday afternoon when she was fatally rear-ended by the second craft.

The young couple were among the many revelers spending Memorial Weekend at the popular water sports haunt.

Witnesses said Lexi was ahead of her boyfriend, also 17, when she suddenly slowed or stopped after seeing someone fall off a tube into the water near her.

The boy was unable to stop in time or swerve around her; he smashed into the back of her jet ski, sending her into the water, according to law enforcement.

He jumped into the lake in a desperate attempt to save her, but was unable to.

She was rushed to Genesys hospital in critical condition, where she died three hours later.

Police investigating the incident do not believe alcohol was involved.

Friends and family, as well as staff and schoolmates from nearby Lake Fenton High gathered at the waterside on Monday for a candle-lit vigil for the tragic teen, releasing lanterns into the night sky, ABC12 reported.

"When she comes in you just are happy. It's impossible not to be happy when you're around Lexi. She has the best smile," said one of her teachers, Andrea Brigitha, told the site.

"She literally is every teacher's dream." she said. "She loved to make videos for her family and friends... There's not a person that met Lexi that does not like Lexi."