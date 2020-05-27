Cardi B Shows Off Her Stomach After Sucking It In for Bikini Photos

Instagram

The rapper's keeping it real.

Cardi B has been showing some serious skin on her Instagram lately with a ton of bikini photos -- but even she admits that not everything is as it seems.

Over the weekend, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper set the internet ablaze with a swimsuit photo highlighting her backside and kept the sexy selfies coming all week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday night, she shared another one (above), admitting in the caption, "I suck the shit out my stomach for this pic so appreciated."

While many in her comments praised her for her honesty in the caption, she then did one better by sharing a video which revealed how she looks when she's not holding it in.

"Suck it in life," she captioned the footage, which shows her wrap dropping to the ground before pushing out her tummy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The rapper has always been pretty open about her body, sharing that she got liposuction and a boob job after giving birth to daughter Kulture, who she shares with Offset.

She later told E! that she didn't like "lying about things," so was upfront about what she had done.

"I've always had abs," she said at the time. "I'm a very skinny person so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, it's like my bones are actually showing more."