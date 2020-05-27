RHOBH Recap: Denise Accuses Rinna of Having 'F--king Hurtful' Agenda Against Her

Bravo

Despite multiple dinners and gatherings ending in tears, arguments and lingering resentment, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" soldiered on with a group trip on Wednesday night ... but the drama didn't take a vacation.

Kyle Richards organized a getaway to Santa Barbara for the weekend, with everyone except Garcelle Beauvais in attendance. After Kyle's fights with Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and even Erika Jayne, things were already awkward going into it.

Kyle hoped to squash some of her beef with Dorit before they left, admitting the glam squad drama was "petty" and saying she didn't want to toss their friendship away over it. While it didn't totally settle the feud, it put a nice little pin in it for now.

Once in Santa Barbara, the women all went wine tasting as they waited for Denise -- who had to film "Bold and the Beautiful" earlier in the day -- to show up. The topic of conversation quickly became Denise's negative reaction to threesome talk by the other women at a pizza party she hosted. Richards later made it known she wasn't happy her children overheard the NSFW convo.

In a confessional, Dorit was the only one who really seemed to understand that Denise was only frustrated they talked about sex around her children -- and isn't against sex talk when they're not around.

Richards showed up -- tequila bottle in hand for the wine tasting -- and the subject was quickly dropped. It did, however, rear its ugly head again when the women all sat down for dinner later that night.

As they spoke about Denise's career, "Wild Things" came up, with Rinna asking what it was like to shoot the movie's infamous threesome scene. Richards admitted it was "uncomfortable" and they filmed it quite a few times. She added that it was easier for her one-on-one sex scene with Neve Campbell, because they could "protect each other" -- and said she made her dad leave the theater when those moments were about to go down.

The women asked if Richards' daughters had seen the movie. "I hope to God they haven't seen it," she exclaimed. Rinna, however, was happy her own daughters had read her sex book and picked up some oral sex techniques from it.

Kyle decided it was a good time for her to apologize for blowing up at Denise and accusing her of acting like a different person this season. Kyle felt Denise was suddenly more invested in glam and criticized her for having an ice sculpture at the pizza party.

Saying the ice sculpture was actually her daughter Eloise's idea, Denise said Kyle's comments felt "judgmental" and once again chastised the women for the threesome talk.

"Maybe when it's an adult party like that, just don't invite the kids," said Sutton Stracke. That did not go over well, as Denise said it was her home and her party.

"Of course it's nothing they haven't heard, I just didn't want them to hear it from their mom and mom's friends," Denise explained. She then said she'd be "mindful" of having her kids around the group in the future.

When Erika pressed Denise about daughter Sami's reaction to the conversation, Richards shut it down. "We're done," she said, "I don't want to talk about my kids right now."

Despite it not even being 10pm, the women called it a night on that awkward note. But the subject wasn't totally put to rest, as it came up again the next day.

Rinna said she felt like Denise was "using the kids to make us feel bad." Richards swore she wasn't a judgmental person, but Erika said her anger "felt a little judgey for us."

Rinna then called Denise's actions "contradictory" because she was usually so open about sex.

"But I don't talk to my kids about a happy ending or my husband's penis," explained Denise. When Erika called her out for posting a very revealing photo of Aaron on social media -- something her daughters would see -- Richards admitted she pulled it down because it did make them "uncomfortable."

"You can't talk about the size of your husband's penis and getting a happy ending and then we're the bad moms," Erika then said to her. Rinna agreed. "I think it's a little convoluted for us," said Lisa, "You have to f--king own it. You can't be a hypocrite about it."

'Do you talk about the hookers with your kids, about the hookers Charlie brings around?" Rinna then asked, surprising everyone. "You've been quite free with us."

"Privately, I've had private conversations with them," said Denise, before fuming in a confessional. "Wow, that's my friend of 20 years. She knows I've protected these kids all these years. I don't know if she's trying to embarrass me or humiliate me, I don't know."

"I don't know what her agenda is, but whatever it is, it's f--king hurtful, really hurtful," she added.

When Erika said their threesome comments were "low on the totem pole" of things Denise's daughters have been exposed to, Richards said they were entitled to their own opinion.

"Do we feel better?" asked Rinna when the conversation ended. Cue a clearly sarcastic Kyle: "Fan-f--king-tastic."