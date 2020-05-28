Nephew Posts Video of 60-Year-old Uncle Gunned Down by Police in Front Yard

Instagram

Police claimed he "approached officers with a weapon."

Police in California shot a man in his own front yard — and the horrifying moment was captured on video and then posted online by his nephew.

The incident occurred just after noon on Wednesday in Hayward, about 30 mins east of San Francisco.

The 13-second clip shows the man, in his 60s, in a tense stand-off surrounded by five armed officers with guns drawn, just feet away.

WARNING: Graphic content

FUCK YOU @HaywardPD these bitch ass pigs put 4 shots in my uncle after tasing him n tried to say my uncle had a gun! WHERE THE FUCK IS THAT GUN IN THIS VIDEO???! THEM PROCEED TO RAID MY AUNT N UNCLES HOUSE LOOKING FOR SAID “GUN” FUCK @HaywardPD FRFR 👎💔 pic.twitter.com/04ZTx4tcSa — jayschemin 🍾 (@jaydenalbrechtt) May 28, 2020 @jaydenalbrechtt

The officers can be heard shouting "put it down" as the man appears to brandish something over his head.

Witnesses scream as a taser is fired, and almost instantly the sound of gunfire can be heard.

The young female recording the scene screams in terror as the man crumples to the ground.

The victim's nephew shared the footage on Instagram in a furious post, claiming the officers "put 4 shots in my uncle after tasing him n tried to say my uncle had a gun."

"WHERE THE F--K IS THAT GUN IN THIS VIDEO???!" he wrote. "THEM PROCEED TO RAID MY AUNT N UNCLES HOUSE LOOKING FOR SAID “GUN” F--K"

When asked by a follower if the police found anything, he insisted they didn't.

"Nope only thing they found was pictures of my uncle and his motorcycle crew they're gonna use those to paint him a certain way but my uncle was a mechanic he was always working on his projects or riding with his buddies you know how this media shit bout to play out," he replied.

The victim was taken to hospital, and is expected to survive.

In a statement, Hayward Police confirmed the officer involved shooting — its second in the space of a week.

It claimed officers were responding to reports of "a man on a motorcycle was chasing someone and banging on doors in the neighborhood."

"Our officers located the involved man. During the contact, an officer discharged his service weapon after the man approached officers with a weapon," Officer Claudia Mau said. "At this point, we are still investigating to determine what else led to that outcome."

She said the department would not release any identifying information on the officers involved while the incident was being investigated.

"Anytime the Hayward Police Officers use force, regardless of degree, it is a serious matter that requires a thorough investigation," she said, adding that Alameda County District Attorney’s Office had been notified and would be conducting an independent investigation.

The previous Wednesday, Hayward Police shot a 20-year-old man dead after a traffic stop turned deadly.

Hayward Chief of Police Toney Chaplin confirmed at a news conference afterward that the dead man had been sought in connection with another fatal shooting of a 65-year-old homeless man on May 1.

We have reached out to the young man who shared the disturbing video.