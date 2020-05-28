Shameik Moore Dragged on Twitter for Suggesting Black People Need to 'Find Ways to Avoid Being Killed'

Twitter

"Read the room."

Shameik Moore was eviscerated on Twitter on Thursday after he appeared to suggest it was the victims of police brutality who also needed to change their behavior.

In a series of tweets the actor, who most famously voiced Miles Morales in the Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse", claimed: "See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear... we need to learn how to deal with police... and or racism... because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix."

He shared a video of a young black man appearing to be accosted by three white police officers while his friends filmed.

While the one-minute clip did not show what led up to the altercation nor what happened afterwards, the subject never touches the officer, but finds himself roughly handcuffed anyway.

"We have to work on our community before blaming everything on “racist” and police. 1... there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation ..." he told his 50k followers.

"WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments?"

He claimed he himself did not have a "slave mentality", and did not fear for his life because "I know how to carry myself in tuff situations."

"I just feel the solution is not to continue to handle the situation the way we’ve been handling it... there are no results... that is LITERALLY the definition of insanity," he continued.

"Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted."

One follower pointed out that black people aren't being paid to deal with the police, but vice versa, and that it should be the police who must therefore change their behavior; but Moore doubled down.

"But this is the mentality is speaking about.. we can choose to make them deal with us.. but then AFTER we get hurt... then what?" he replied. "The black community is put on repeat... I’m saying let’s find a way to stop anything that can be stopped from happening."

Moore even then posted a video trying to further explain his position, arguing that a black person confronted by cops, instead of "projecting the anger of his ancestors", should control it, and hopefully not get shot. He did add that "power-hungry policemen" need to be "reprimanded" and punished.

"I'm not trying to minimize the police's role in this," he said. "What I am trying to do is save somebody's life."

Nevertheless — his tweets were not received well.

You have no idea what you’re talking about. At the very least, I would encourage you to further educate yourself about urban poverty and the history of systemic racism and police violence in America before spreading more supremacist talking points to your considerable audience. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 28, 2020 @JamilSmith

You need to go read several books because this is not your lane and you are embarrassing yourself. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 28, 2020 @rgay

Also, white people commit crime against white people at higher rates than black people commit crimes against black pple. But no one ever talks about "white on white crime". — L.anaïs🧚🏼‍♀️ (@LanaisLi) May 28, 2020 @LanaisLi

You know how to carry yourself??? Are you saying that the hundreds of black people who have been murdered by police would be alive today if they just knew how to carry themselves in these situations? Do you not see the videos? Is it crack? — Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) May 28, 2020 @alissa_ashleyy

Tell me how these people should’ve “carried themselves” Shameik pic.twitter.com/4MHQFb2DYr — sad but ok (@Asialoveee_) May 28, 2020 @Asialoveee_

Black on black crime is a dog whistle, Shameik. Most crime is intra-racial, which means white people commit crimes against whites, Black people commit crimes against Blacks, etc. Its used to insinuate Blacks are violent and therefore deserve violent policing. This ain't it. https://t.co/rFprCIWXxV — Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 (@mcgarrygirl78) May 28, 2020 @mcgarrygirl78

A black man just got killed while JOGGING. A black woman just got killed while minding her business in her OWN HOME. What the fuck do you want us to do differently Shameik? QUICKLY. Since you clearly have the fucking answers. https://t.co/gWvKeQZ72V — 🤍🧁🤍 (@N0tM4yasTw1tter) May 28, 2020 @N0tM4yasTw1tter

SHAMEik Moore said WE were the ones with “slave mentality” (🙄) when he’s been tweeting “stop being rowdy! how can we make massa more comfortable so he dont whip us so hard” for the last hour lmao hilarious! — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) May 28, 2020 @AdrianXpression

You saw a video of a mans throat being KNEELED on for 8 minutes and you somehow decided that black on black crime (WHICH IS A MYTH) is what needs to be discussed? Shameik, go to hell. https://t.co/NpOLgRdSIe — camayia (@_mayiathegreat) May 28, 2020 @_mayiathegreat

Breonna Taylor was shot eight times to death by police who entered her home without knocking.



Please tell me how we could find a way to avoid this Shameik. https://t.co/GpdbzopQMS — 𝚊𝚍𝚎. (@seizethade) May 28, 2020 @seizethade

Shameik Moore better stop playing before they replace him with Don Cheadle as Miles Morales — f the minneapolice (@TylerTexasEx) May 28, 2020 @TylerTexasEx