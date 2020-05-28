Shameik Moore Dragged on Twitter for Suggesting Black People Need to 'Find Ways to Avoid Being Killed'

"Read the room."

Shameik Moore was eviscerated on Twitter on Thursday after he appeared to suggest it was the victims of police brutality who also needed to change their behavior.

In a series of tweets the actor, who most famously voiced Miles Morales in the Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse", claimed: "See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear... we need to learn how to deal with police... and or racism... because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix."

He shared a video of a young black man appearing to be accosted by three white police officers while his friends filmed.

While the one-minute clip did not show what led up to the altercation nor what happened afterwards, the subject never touches the officer, but finds himself roughly handcuffed anyway.

"We have to work on our community before blaming everything on “racist” and police. 1...  there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation ..." he told his 50k followers.

"WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments?"

He claimed he himself did not have a "slave mentality", and did not fear for his life because "I know how to carry myself in tuff situations."

"I just feel the solution is not to continue to handle the situation the way we’ve been handling it... there are no results... that is LITERALLY the definition of insanity," he continued.

"Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted."

One follower pointed out that black people aren't being paid to deal with the police, but vice versa, and that it should be the police who must therefore change their behavior; but Moore doubled down.

"But this is the mentality is speaking about.. we can choose to make them deal with us.. but then AFTER we get hurt... then what?" he replied. "The black community is put on repeat... I’m saying let’s find a way to stop anything that can be stopped from happening."

Moore even then posted a video trying to further explain his position, arguing that a black person confronted by cops, instead of "projecting the anger of his ancestors", should control it, and hopefully not get shot. He did add that "power-hungry policemen" need to be "reprimanded" and punished.

"I'm not trying to minimize the police's role in this," he said. "What I am trying to do is save somebody's life."

Nevertheless — his tweets were not received well.

