Cardi B Slams Tomi Lahren for Her Criticism of George Floyd Protests

The Twitter feud between these two rages on.

Cardi B responded to Tomi Lahren on Thursday, after the conservative commentator criticized the protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

As civil unrest spread through the city beginning Wednesday night, Lahren tweeted, "How does looting, rioting and destroying your OWN community bring justice for anyone?"

"If you smash and bang on cops cars, riot and burn flags in the streets and loot your community businesses, you are not a 'protestor' you are part of the problem," she continued. "Is this really how you bring justice? Is this how you honor his life?"

"Destroying stores and taking what you want is not 'protest' it's theft and has NOTHING to do with justice for George," added Lahren. "It is despicable to use his wrongful death as an excuse to steal things."

Retweeting Lahren's first question, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper responded to her by writing, "How does targeting, profilin, beating and murdering black men with no consequence equal serving and protecting?"

"Who's giving them justice and trust on cops?" she added. "Mind your business and eat your salad!"

Lahren was quick to respond. "Yeah stealing TVs and everything else from Target and setting AutoZone on fire is sure gonna fix the problem," she tweeted. "You got it. Just what the country recovering from economic collapse needs right now."

While Cardi didn't reply to her again, she later posted a video sharing her thoughts on the protests and urged her followers to vote.

"Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like yes, finally, motherf--kers are gonna hear us now," she began. "As much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I'm not against it even though it do scare me. I don't want anybody to get hurt. But it's really frustrating. You want to know why? Police brutality been going on even way before I was born, but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting poppin'."

She then said hashtags and social media outrage just isn't enough to spark change. "I've been doing f--king police brutality videos ever since my teeth been f--ked up and the only shit that's changed has been my f--king teeth," she said. "People are tired. Now this is what people have to resort to."

"Another way for the people to take power -- I don't want to make everything political but it is what it is -- it's by voting," she continued. "When I say voting, I'm not only talking about the president. We can vote for mayors. We can vote for judges and we can also vote for district attorneys. The people that are voting for these people are most likely cops, most likely rednecks."

Lahren also criticized Colin Kaepernick's statement about the protests. On Thursday, he tweeted, "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd."