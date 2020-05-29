Jeff Lewis, Gage Edward Split Gets Uglier with 'Nasty Texts' and Bribery Accusations

Getty

Here we go again ...

Jeff Lewis turned to his SiriusXM radio show "Jeff Lewis Live" on Friday to air more dirty laundry about his ongoing battle with ex Gage Edward.

After saying the two had been both "civil" and "friendly" the past couple weeks, Lewis claimed things took a turn for the worse when Jeff asked Gage what he hopes to get out of their drawn out custody battle over daughter Monroe.

"I really just want to resolve all these issues and move past this. I started bringing it up, but I did say, 'What it is that you want? Tell me what you want,'" said Lewis. "He goes, 'I want 50% custody.'"

Lewis said he meant he wanted to know what Edward wanted financially.

"Okay, but on the financial end of things, we never talked about before," he claimed he said to his ex. "But now that's apparently an issue for you, you've told me for a year you didn't want child support and then you do. What are you looking for?"

In Jeff's mind, he said he was just "trying to be generous" with Gage and hoped a way to "solve all these problems" and move on. His ex, according to Lewis, apparently didn't feel the same.

"A couple hours later he sent me a couple nasty texts, like, 'How dare you try to bribe me?'" he claimed Gage messaged him. "I'm like, 'This is not a bribe, this is me trying to settle things, this is me trying to mediate.'"

Though Lewis admitted to lingering feelings about his ex and thoughts of regret over the last year, this latest incident changed things for him.

"What happened on that text, it made me realize that this is where I'm supposed to be, not with him," he added. "What he'll do is, I will say something with pure intentions and he misinterprets it as an insult and an attack. It's such a deal breaker for me, this is what I can't stand."

He continued, "I say something nice or I say something with the purest, sincere intentions, it's turned around, misconstrued, suddenly becomes and attack or an insult. I don't miss that."