Fans Claim Lady Gaga is Dragging Ex Christian Carino in New Song

Lady Gaga dropped her new album Chromatica and after her Little Monsters picked themselves off their self-isolation dance floors, they took to social media with their fan-based theories, saying "Fun Tonight" is about her ex Christian Carino.

Some of the lyrics on the suspect list read, "You love the paparazzi, love the fame / Even though it causes me pain. I feel like I'm in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell."

Gaga and Carino dated in 2017 before becoming engaged in October 2018. They split in February 2019 in the middle of awards season.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gaga said "Fun Tonight" was about her struggle with depression.

"I get choked up because I can't tell you how many nights that people that really love me were trying to get me to smile or laugh or be optimistic, and I just had no ability to be happy," she explained. "It just wasn’t there. But then I write this music and I would listen back and I'd go, 'Why is that so fun? Why is that so happy?'"

However, the Little Monsters weren't convinced and shared their enthusiasm over trying to decode the secrets to the dance ditty.

"Fun tonight. I LOVE THE INTRO. also can we talk about the lyrics? I feel sooo sad with this one. THE VOCALS ALSO OMG SO PWERFUL. is this for Carino?" one fan wrote as another put it simply, "fun tonight drags carino so hard OMFG SHE SNAPPED."

Listen to the song above and check out all the FUN tweets below!

